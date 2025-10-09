Hamas Agrees to First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Cairo, MINA – The Palestinian movement Hamas announced early Thursday that it has agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, expressing appreciation for the mediation efforts of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt.

“Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange,” the group said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement praised Trump’s role and highlighted that his initiative aims for a “final end to the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupying Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas also called on the guarantor states of the ceasefire agreement, along with Arab and Islamic nations and the international community, to pressure Israel into fulfilling its commitments under the deal.

Also Read: Prof. Omar Yaghi, Palestinian Refugee, Wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry

“We emphasize that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, that we will remain true to our word, and that we will not relinquish our national rights, such as the right to freedom, independence, and self-determination,” Hamas stated.

The announcement came shortly after Trump declared that both Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of the US-brokered Gaza peace plan.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave in ruins and nearly uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Submits List of Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Peace Talks