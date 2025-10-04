Greece Protests Israeli Ben-Gvir’s Remarks Labeling Fotilla Activists as ‘Terrorists’

Athena, MINA – Greece lodged a formal protest on Friday against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he referred to Global Sumud Flotilla activists, including Greek citizens, as “terrorists.”

In a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed that a written protest was submitted to the Israeli ambassador in Athens, describing Ben-Gvir’s remarks as “unacceptable and inappropriate.” It also urged Israel to complete the necessary procedures swiftly and respect the rights of those involved.

The ministry further noted that embassy officials in Tel Aviv visited the detention center where 27 Greek nationals are being held, including a member of the Hellenic Parliament. It assured that all are in good health and that efforts are ongoing to secure their safe return.

“Human dignity is inviolable and fundamental and constitutes a primary obligation of every state,” the ministry emphasized.

Also Read: Nine Freedom Flotilla Ships Join Global Sumud to Challenge Gaza Blockade

Israeli forces intercepted and seized the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday, detaining over 470 activists from more than 50 countries. The flotilla was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade, which has lasted nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, while the siege has pushed the enclave to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 331 Global Sumud Flotilla Volunteers Still Imprisoned by Israel