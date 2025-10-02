SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Rabat, MINA – A wave of youth-led demonstrations in Morocco, spearheaded by Generation Z, has shaken several major cities after four consecutive days of protests since September 27, 2025.

The rallies demanded reforms in the health and education sectors, while also calling for an end to corruption and greater social justice for young people and women.

According to France24, unrest broke out in Inezgane near Agadir, where masked demonstrators threw stones at police, set fires near a shopping center, and vandalized a post office. Similar incidents were reported in Ait Amira, Beni Mellal, and Oujda.

The protests are being led by an anonymous group called “GenZ 212,” which has been mobilizing calls to action through the Discord platform.

Also Read: Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Kidnaps 317 Activists

In a statement on Facebook, the group expressed regret over acts of vandalism, urging participants to remain peaceful so that their legitimate demands would retain public legitimacy.

Security forces have responded firmly. A total of 37 individuals are set to face trial over their involvement in the protests; 34 will be tried while free, while three remain in custody. In Casablanca, prosecutors opened an investigation into 18 people accused of obstructing traffic, including six minors referred to juvenile court.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) reported that more than 200 young demonstrators had been arrested in Rabat over the past three days, though most were later released. Morocco’s coalition government, dominated by center-right and liberal parties, has stated its willingness to respond to citizens’ demands “positively and responsibly.”

The demonstrations have spread to at least 11 major cities, including Rabat and Casablanca, with protesters denouncing the government’s prioritization of mega-projects such as stadium construction for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which they say ignores urgent public needs, particularly in healthcare and education.

Also Read: US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

The wave of youth protests reflects deep dissatisfaction with government policies perceived as neglectful of the people, especially regarding public services and social welfare.

The emergence of GenZ 212 highlights the role of digital activism, as the group has effectively harnessed social media and online platforms to mobilize street action.

This situation mirrors a global trend in which young people are leveraging technology and social media to pressure governments to be more responsive to social and economic issues, particularly across the Middle East and North Africa.

The government now faces a dilemma between enforcing order and accommodating the demands of a younger generation calling for change.

Also Read: Rohingya Activist at UN: The Genocide Is Not Over, We Are Still Targeted for Massacres

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagClashes Erupt in Several Cities Gen Z Morocco Protest Wave Rocks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

  • 3 hours ago
Settlers and Israeli Forces Launch Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Injuring civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Settlers and Israeli Forces Launch Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Injuring Civilians

  • Tuesday, 9 September 2025 - 23:30 WIB
International

Thousands Join Global March to Gaza, Head Towards Rafah Crossing

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 21:10 WIB
Asia

Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 22:48 WIB
President Prabowo Subianto performs Eid al-Fitr prayer (photo: Detikhikmah)
Indonesia

President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

  • Monday, 31 March 2025 - 07:49 WIB
International

Over 30 UK MPs, Peers Petition for Recognition of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

  • Sunday, 26 May 2024 - 09:51 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 14:07 WIB
International

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 20:55 WIB
International

Israel Kidnaps 210 Activists from Global Sumud Flotilla, Including Thunberg and Mandla Mandela

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 15 hours ago
Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

  • 12 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 11 hours ago
Africa

Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us