Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

Rabat, MINA – A wave of youth-led demonstrations in Morocco, spearheaded by Generation Z, has shaken several major cities after four consecutive days of protests since September 27, 2025.

The rallies demanded reforms in the health and education sectors, while also calling for an end to corruption and greater social justice for young people and women.

According to France24, unrest broke out in Inezgane near Agadir, where masked demonstrators threw stones at police, set fires near a shopping center, and vandalized a post office. Similar incidents were reported in Ait Amira, Beni Mellal, and Oujda.

The protests are being led by an anonymous group called “GenZ 212,” which has been mobilizing calls to action through the Discord platform.

In a statement on Facebook, the group expressed regret over acts of vandalism, urging participants to remain peaceful so that their legitimate demands would retain public legitimacy.

Security forces have responded firmly. A total of 37 individuals are set to face trial over their involvement in the protests; 34 will be tried while free, while three remain in custody. In Casablanca, prosecutors opened an investigation into 18 people accused of obstructing traffic, including six minors referred to juvenile court.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) reported that more than 200 young demonstrators had been arrested in Rabat over the past three days, though most were later released. Morocco’s coalition government, dominated by center-right and liberal parties, has stated its willingness to respond to citizens’ demands “positively and responsibly.”

The demonstrations have spread to at least 11 major cities, including Rabat and Casablanca, with protesters denouncing the government’s prioritization of mega-projects such as stadium construction for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which they say ignores urgent public needs, particularly in healthcare and education.

The wave of youth protests reflects deep dissatisfaction with government policies perceived as neglectful of the people, especially regarding public services and social welfare.

The emergence of GenZ 212 highlights the role of digital activism, as the group has effectively harnessed social media and online platforms to mobilize street action.

This situation mirrors a global trend in which young people are leveraging technology and social media to pressure governments to be more responsive to social and economic issues, particularly across the Middle East and North Africa.

The government now faces a dilemma between enforcing order and accommodating the demands of a younger generation calling for change.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)