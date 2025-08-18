Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Monday that Israel’s military offensive has now killed 62,004 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, with 60 new fatalities recorded in just the past 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

The grim statistics reveal an escalating humanitarian disaster, where hunger has become as deadly as bombs, 263 people, including 112 children have now starved to death under Israel’s complete blockade of the territory.

Rescue teams struggle to recover bodies from rubble as constant bombardment and lack of equipment paralyze emergency response efforts.

The situation has deteriorated sharply since March 18 when Israel resumed its military campaign, claiming 10,460 additional lives and leaving 44,189 wounded.

Also Read: Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

A particularly disturbing pattern has emerged of Israeli forces targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. In the latest 24-hour period, 27 Palestinians were killed and 281 injured while attempting to access food supplies. This brings the total number of aid-seekers killed since May to 1,965, with 14,701 wounded, evidence of what human rights groups call systematic attacks on civilian survival efforts.

The complete siege imposed in March has created catastrophic conditions for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. Hospitals report children dying from preventable causes as malnutrition weakens immune systems and medical supplies run out. The UN warns the entire population now faces acute food insecurity, with famine conditions widespread in northern Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child