SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Monday that Israel’s military offensive has now killed 62,004 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, with 60 new fatalities recorded in just the past 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

The grim statistics reveal an escalating humanitarian disaster, where hunger has become as deadly as bombs, 263 people, including 112 children have now starved to death under Israel’s complete blockade of the territory.

Rescue teams struggle to recover bodies from rubble as constant bombardment and lack of equipment paralyze emergency response efforts.

The situation has deteriorated sharply since March 18 when Israel resumed its military campaign, claiming 10,460 additional lives and leaving 44,189 wounded.

Also Read: Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

A particularly disturbing pattern has emerged of Israeli forces targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. In the latest 24-hour period, 27 Palestinians were killed and 281 injured while attempting to access food supplies. This brings the total number of aid-seekers killed since May to 1,965, with 14,701 wounded, evidence of what human rights groups call systematic attacks on civilian survival efforts.

The complete siege imposed in March has created catastrophic conditions for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. Hospitals report children dying from preventable causes as malnutrition weakens immune systems and medical supplies run out. The UN warns the entire population now faces acute food insecurity, with famine conditions widespread in northern Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

Tagaid worker attacks child mortality civilian casualties famine conditions Gaza humanitarian crisis international law violations Israeli blockade Middle East conflict UN response war crimes investigation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Starving Palestinian Population in Gaza by Blocking Essential Aid

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us