SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Surges to 60,839 as Israeli Genocide Persists

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has soared to 60,839, with the majority being children and women, as Israel’s devastating aggression continues unabated since October 7, 2023, according to medical sources on Sunday, Wafa reported.

The total number of injured has also risen sharply to 149,588, with many victims still trapped under rubble, unreachable due to relentless airstrikes and the blockade on ambulance and civil defense teams.

In the past 24 hours alone, 119 Palestinians were confirmed dead, 15 of whom were recovered from under rubble and 866 others were wounded and transported to hospitals throughout Gaza.

Since the violation of a previous ceasefire on March 18, Israeli attacks have resulted in 9,350 deaths and 37,547 injuries.

Also Read: Over 3,000 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Led by Ben-Gvir

The number of humanitarian aid seekers killed continues to grow as well. In the past day, 65 aid victims were brought to hospitals, adding to a total of 1,487 aid-seekers killed and 10,578 injured since the war began.

Medical staff report that many bodies remain unrecovered on the streets and under collapsed buildings due to ongoing bombardments that prevent rescue operations.

This staggering death toll, described by many observers and international voices as genocide, reflects the unprecedented scale of destruction in Gaza, amidst continued calls for an immediate ceasefire and accountability from the international community. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

Tagaid seekers ambulances August 2025 Ceasefire Violation children Civil Defense Death toll Gaza hospitals genocide humanitarian crisis international community Israeli aggression medical sources Palestinian victims Under Rubble war crimes war on Gaza women

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surges to 60,839 as Israeli Genocide Persists

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Over 3,000 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Led by Ben-Gvir

  • 3 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill 18 Palestinians Across Gaza, Including Nine Aid Seekers

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister Announces to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice for Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Indonesia

Hundreds of Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Solidarity for Gaza in Jakarta

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Plan Mass Invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Tisha B’Av

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 08:58 WIB
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Rally of Solidarity with Gaza Echoes in Three Languages

  • 13 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us