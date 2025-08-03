Gaza Death Toll Surges to 60,839 as Israeli Genocide Persists

Gaza, MINA – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has soared to 60,839, with the majority being children and women, as Israel’s devastating aggression continues unabated since October 7, 2023, according to medical sources on Sunday, Wafa reported.

The total number of injured has also risen sharply to 149,588, with many victims still trapped under rubble, unreachable due to relentless airstrikes and the blockade on ambulance and civil defense teams.

In the past 24 hours alone, 119 Palestinians were confirmed dead, 15 of whom were recovered from under rubble and 866 others were wounded and transported to hospitals throughout Gaza.

Since the violation of a previous ceasefire on March 18, Israeli attacks have resulted in 9,350 deaths and 37,547 injuries.

The number of humanitarian aid seekers killed continues to grow as well. In the past day, 65 aid victims were brought to hospitals, adding to a total of 1,487 aid-seekers killed and 10,578 injured since the war began.

Medical staff report that many bodies remain unrecovered on the streets and under collapsed buildings due to ongoing bombardments that prevent rescue operations.

This staggering death toll, described by many observers and international voices as genocide, reflects the unprecedented scale of destruction in Gaza, amidst continued calls for an immediate ceasefire and accountability from the international community. []

