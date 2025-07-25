SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 89 civilians were killed and 467 others wounded in the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military operations continue, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Friday morning, as cited by Palestine Information Center.

The ministry stated that since March 18, 2025, when the Israeli army resumed its full-scale war on Gaza at least 8,527 Palestinians have been killed, and 31,924 injured. These numbers contribute to a staggering cumulative death toll of 59,676 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Among the victims are 1,092 Palestinians who were killed while seeking humanitarian aid at or near distribution points established under a US-backed initiative. The health ministry also reported that 7,320 of the injured were also aid seekers.

The total number of wounded since the beginning of the war has now reached 143,965, while the number of people still missing remains unknown. Rescue teams continue recovery efforts across various locations in the devastated Gaza Strip, where collapsed buildings and restricted access to many areas have made retrieval operations increasingly difficult.

Also Read: Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Despite Restrictions

Human rights organizations and UN agencies have expressed alarm at the unprecedented scale of civilian casualties and the collapse of Gaza’s health system. Many hospitals have been overwhelmed or completely destroyed, making treatment for the injured nearly impossible.

With each passing day, the humanitarian crisis deepens, and Gaza’s population trapped under siege is left with little access to food, water, medicine, or safe shelter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Talks

