Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Escalating Israeli Airstrikes, No Areas Safe

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza City, MINA – The Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip has issued a grave warning that Israeli occupation forces are intensifying airstrikes on Gaza City, leaving no areas across the enclave safe.

According to Major Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense on Sunday, more than 1,000 buildings have been completely destroyed in the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods since August 6.

Basal stated that Civil Defense teams remain unable to retrieve hundreds of bodies trapped under the rubble due to ongoing bombardments and severe shortages of resources.

“We continue to receive urgent appeals about missing persons, the wounded, and the martyred in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra,” Basal said. “Yet our rescue teams can’t reach them due to relentless shelling and extreme danger in the field.”

Also Read: Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

He also expressed deep concern about the ongoing Israeli incursion into Gaza City, warning that rescue teams lack the capacity to respond to the escalating intensity of the attacks.

“There are no safe zones anywhere in Gaza, north or south. Civilians are being bombed in their homes, their shelters, and even in their displacement tents,” he said.

Israeli forces have ramped up their assault on Gaza City neighborhoods, particularly Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra, while also escalating attacks in Jabalia, in the north.

Medical sources reported that at least 52 Palestinians have been killed since dawn today, including two infants who died from severe malnutrition and the lack of baby formula.

Also Read: Army Chief Urges Netanyahu to Accept Prisoner Swap Proposal

This marks day 688 of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, characterized by massacres, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and a deliberate starvation campaign that has claimed the lives of both children and adults. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 15,600 Patients in Gaza Require Urgent Medical Care: WHO

TagAl-Sabra Al-Zaytoun Civil Defense genocide humanitarian crisis Israeli airstrikes Mahmoud Basal Middle East Palestine war crimes

