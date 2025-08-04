Gaza Authorities Report Only 80 Aid Trucks Entered

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza revealed Monday that a mere 80 aid trucks were allowed into the besieged enclave on Sunday, far below the minimum 600 trucks needed daily to prevent mass starvation, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a scathing statement, the GMO accused Israeli forces of deliberately creating security chaos, noting most delivered supplies were looted before reaching civilians. Officials condemned Israel’s ongoing blockade as a “systematic starvation policy,” holding it and its allies accountable for Gaza’s rapidly deteriorating conditions.

The GMO urgently appealed to international bodies to force open crossings and guarantee sustained, safe delivery of food, medical supplies, and infant formula.

This comes as UN agencies warn Gaza’s 2.3 million residents now face catastrophic hunger, with aid stockpiles stranded at borders. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)