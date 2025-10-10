Gaza Authorities Launch Deployment and Recovery Plan Following Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Authorities in Gaza have begun implementing coordinated plans to restore order and rebuild the war-torn enclave after the announcement of a permanent ceasefire agreement that ended Israel’s two-year genocidal war against the Palestinian people, PIC reported.

The Ministry of Interior and National Security said on Friday that its forces would start deploying across areas vacated by the Israeli occupation forces as part of a broader initiative to reestablish stability and address the chaos left by the prolonged war.

In an official statement, the ministry called on residents to protect public and private property and to avoid any actions that could endanger lives. It urged citizens to fully cooperate with police, security, and service agencies to ensure public safety and compliance with upcoming directives.

The ministry described the ceasefire as “a victory for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” who endured unprecedented destruction and hardship under continuous Israeli bombardment.

It condemned the war as “the largest crime of the modern era against a defenseless population,” mourning tens of thousands of martyrs and praying for the recovery of the wounded and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“The blood of Gaza’s children, women, and civilians will forever stand as evidence of the occupation’s brutality and the righteousness of the Palestinian cause,” the statement said.

Despite losing many of its officers and personnel during the attacks, the ministry pledged to continue serving the people, maintaining internal security, and preventing Israeli efforts to sow instability in the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office called on Palestinians to uphold discipline and cooperation to ensure the success of Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction phase. It urged citizens and professionals to coordinate with government and humanitarian agencies to restore essential services and rebuild devastated areas.

“Our people have survived genocide, starvation, and destruction,” the media office said. “We are committed to easing their suffering, supporting them with every available resource, and rebuilding what the occupation destroyed.”

The media office stressed that unity, organization, and adherence to official guidance are essential to accelerate humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, ensuring a safe and organized return to normal life in Gaza.

The statement concluded by praising the “legendary resilience” of the Palestinian people and reaffirming the government’s commitment to support them, provide aid, and defend their rights.

Late Thursday night, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced that a permanent ceasefire had been reached, officially ending Israel’s two-year genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip.[]

