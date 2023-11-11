Fuel Crisis, Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza Carry Out Operations Using Flashlights

Gaza, MINA – Medical staff at the Palestinian Red Crescent Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza reported that they were forced to carry out primitive surgical methods using santer as a light due to the acute fuel crisis.

Quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday that the surgeon carried out the procedure in a dark operating room, using a flashlight to see.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, there is a growing threat that the Al-Quds hospital will stop all activities within hours due to running out of fuel.

Fuel shortages have an impact on health services in hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Currently, the hospital is the only place to shelter and treat injured patients for thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, even though there is no safe place due to the brutal Israeli bomb attacks.

Despite facing communication and internet disruptions for three days, hospital staff are still trying to maintain operations, due to the large number of patients resulting from Israeli Occupation bombings since October 7.

Currently, the Al-Quds hospital is entering its fifth day of isolation, with all road access blocked due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the area.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 18 hospitals and 46 health centers are now not operating due to Israeli attacks.

Health authorities warned of significant impact on patient care. More than 3,000 children are at risk of losing access to vital oncology and dialysis care.

Additionally, Israeli attacks have left 50,000 pregnant women without essential pre and postnatal care for more than a month.

Almost all hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip were targeted by Israeli ground attacks and airstrikes in the last 24 hours, including Al-Shifa Hospital, which experienced at least four rounds of Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences and houses of worship.

According to official ministry data, at least 11,078 Palestinians were killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is almost 1,600 people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)