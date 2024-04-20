Freedom Flotilla Participants Take Non-Violent Action Training

Istanbul, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) Committee held Non Violence Training (training for non-violent action) which was held in Istanbul on Friday – Saturday.

MINA News Agency journalist, Nurhadis from Istanbul reported live on Saturday, this training was attended by humanitarian activists from 37 countries participating in the Freedom Flotilla.

“The training participants were divided into two groups. Training for the first group was held on Friday attended by participants from the US, Jordan, Russia, UK, Dagestan, Norway, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Bahrain, North Macedonia, Morocco, Egypt, Australia, Indonesia, and Ireland,” said Nurhadis.

Meanwhile, the second US group took part in training on the second day with Malaysia, Canada, Algeria, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Scotland, Austria, Greece, Belgium, Mauritania, Pakistan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brunei Darussalam, South Africa, Argentina, and Spain.

One of the trainers, Huwaida Arraf, explained that the committee could not guarantee the safety of all participants in the humanitarian mission to penetrate the Gaza blockade. “But we will try to do our best,” she said.

“We are prepared for the worst case scenario and what we will do next if Israel attacks us,” he continued.

Another FFC committee member, Ann Wright, said that if the Israeli army attacks, participants are prohibited from physical or verbal contact.

“We also don’t need to run, throw things and jump on Israeli army boats,” she stressed.

Participants from Indonesia are in one group for this training. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)