First Time, Israel Dismantles Jewish Settlers in the West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – For the first time, the Israeli occupation army carried out the demolition of Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Following an order by Israel’s Higher Planning Council in the Civil Administration, occupation forces dismantled five illegal structures in an outpost of the Jewish settlement of Aira Shahar in East Ramallah, West Bank on Monday, Middle East Monitor reported.

The demolition drew protests from extreme right-wing settlers. They burned tires and planted nails on the road leading to the residential outpost.

According to Israeli media, it was the first time a demolition order had been placed on a Jewish settlement outpost since the right-wing government was installed last year.

The demolition order also received authorization from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich although he is usually pro-settlements and supports the annexation of the West Bank.

A source affiliated with Smotrich told the Times of Israel that the area where Aira Shahar is located in land that belongs to Palestinians privately.

“To our great regret, we were unable to reach a solution to transfer the building to a nearby state land to legalize it as we have done elsewhere, for example at Homesh,” said the source.

“Under our watch, we are building and legalizing settlements on an unprecedented scale, and doing it wisely and with permission,” the source added.

It is estimated that around 700,000 settlers live in 164 illegal settlements and 116 illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank. The United Nations considers all Israeli settlement activities to be illegal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)