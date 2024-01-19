Tel Aviv, MINA – The families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip staged a protest Thursday in Tel Aviv to pressure the government to reach a hostage deal, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dozens of families closed the Ayalon North Highway to pressure the government into approving a deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, for their return.

Protesters lit a fire in the shape of the number “136,” a symbolic gesture representing the official count of hostages held in Gaza, according to Israeli statistics.

The families threatened to expand the scope of the protest in the coming days.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israeli military points and settlements in the Gaza envelope, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and injured nearly 5,431. The group captured at least 239 hostages. Some of the hostages were exchanged with Israel during a temporary humanitarian pause that lasted seven days in early December.

The temporary pause led to the release of 105 civilians held by Hamas, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thais and one Filipino, according to Israeli media

Palestinian prisoner institutions reported that, under the pause, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from its jails, including 71 women and 169 children.

Israel estimates that there are “136 0hostages still held in the Gaza Strip,” according to consistent media reports and statements from Israeli officials. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)