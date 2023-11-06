Evacuation of Victims from Gaza Suspended After Ambulance Attack

Gaza, MINA – The evacuation of injured Gaza citizens and foreign passport holders via the Rafah crossing to Egypt has been suspended since Saturday after the Israeli occupation military bomb attack on ambulances.

The Rafah crossing into Egypt’s Sinai peninsula is the only exit from Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. However, aid trucks could still travel to the region, a source in Egypt said.

“We believe it will (open) this afternoon,” said a senior US State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

In contrast to previous days on Sunday, Gaza border authorities did not publish a list of approved foreign passport holders and their dependents.

Evacuations began on Wednesday, under an internationally brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their families and some injured Gazans out of the territory.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated along with dozens of injured Gazans receiving medical assistance at hospitals in Sinai. (T/RE1/P2)

