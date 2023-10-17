Convoy of Aid Trucks Starts Moving from Al Arish Toward Rafah Border

Cairo, MINA – The Egyptian Red Crescent said a convoy of aid trucks had started moving from Al Arish Egypt towards the Rafah border with Gaza.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency on Monday morning, Khaled Zaid, Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai, said: “Aid trucks have started to be sent to the Rafah border.” The trucks contained food supplies and medical equipment,” he said.

The exact time for aid to enter the Rafah crossing is unknown, he said, adding: “The Egyptian government has requested that trucks start moving to the crossing as soon as possible.”

The Egyptian Red Crescent is responsible for collecting aid from countries and institutions that send humanitarian aid.

The Egyptian Red Crescent announced on Facebook that on Sunday evening, relief supplies arrived at Al Arish International Airport from Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the arrival of hundreds of overland convoy trucks carrying tons of relief materials from the National Coalition for Civil Development Works (Egyptian Charity Council).

Ten days after the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israel’s bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip continues, with more than 1 million people, almost half of Gaza’s total population forced to flee.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis due to the absence of electricity, water, food, fuel, and medical supplies running low, as civilians flee south following Israeli warnings to evacuate the north.

The fighting began when Hamas on October 7 began Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air. It said the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children. In Israel, 1,300 people have been killed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)