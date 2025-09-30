SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 29, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 29, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – Egypt and Qatar have delivered to Hamas a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war, according to Egyptian media reports on Monday.

Al-Qahera News channel, citing an unnamed Egyptian source, reported that Egyptian and Qatari mediators handed over the American plan to the Palestinian resistance group.

Hamas confirmed that it is “reviewing the proposal positively and objectively,” the source said.

Earlier in the day, Trump unveiled the key points of his ceasefire plan at a joint press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas as part of steps to achieve a lasting truce. []

Also Read: Germany Urges Israel Not to Target Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAmerican proposal Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump egypt Gaza Ceasefire Hamas Hamas disarmament Israeli Captives mediators Qatar War in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 29, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Trump Unveils 20-Point Plan to End Gaza War and Rebuild Enclave

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

  • 23 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Blasts Netanyahu’s UN Speech for Lack of Hostage, War Plan

  • Saturday, 27 September 2025 - 10:21 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 1 hour ago
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 29, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Launches Digital Donation System for Construction of Hospital in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 19:42 WIB
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 12:02 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us