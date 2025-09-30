Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

Washington, MINA – Egypt and Qatar have delivered to Hamas a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war, according to Egyptian media reports on Monday.

Al-Qahera News channel, citing an unnamed Egyptian source, reported that Egyptian and Qatari mediators handed over the American plan to the Palestinian resistance group.

Hamas confirmed that it is “reviewing the proposal positively and objectively,” the source said.

Earlier in the day, Trump unveiled the key points of his ceasefire plan at a joint press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas as part of steps to achieve a lasting truce. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)