Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

Amsterdam, MINA – The Dutch Medical Association, Doctors for Gaza, has nominated Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a pediatrician and Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was submitted by Doctors for Gaza in the Netherlands and announced by The Rights Forum, a Dutch human rights organization, Quds News reported.

Dr. Abu Safiya became a symbol of courage during the months-long siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he continued to treat wounded civilians under relentless Israeli bombardment.

Abu Safiya’s 15-year-old son, Ibrahim, was killed in an Israeli drone strike intended to intimidate him into stopping his work, but he refused to yield.

He remained inside the besieged hospital until Israeli soldiers abducted him. He was allegedly used as a human shield before being detained. He is now being held without trial in Israeli prisons, where reports of torture and medical neglect are widespread.

In an open letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Doctors for Gaza described Abu Safiya as “a man of extraordinary courage, unshakeable humanity, and devotion to his patients.”

They stated that his nomination “honors the collective sacrifice of the Palestinian healthcare workers who are under attack.”

Israel has killed over 1,670 medical personnel in Gaza since the genocide began. Israel has also abducted at least 362 doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

The Rights Forum added that recognizing Abu Safiya’s heroism would send a message of solidarity to those who continue to save lives under impossible conditions. A petition supporting his nomination has gathered nearly 34,000 signatures.

Doctors for Gaza called on the international community to support the petition and pressure Israel to immediately release Abu Safiya.

“Dr. Abu Safiya and his colleagues have continued their life-saving work under the most extreme conditions. Their dedication is an act of profound resistance and compassion,” the organization said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

