Despite Ceasefire, Israel Kills Two Palestinian Brothers in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA — Two Palestinian brothers were killed on Friday evening after an Israeli artillery strike targeted them east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The victims, identified as Saeed and Masoud al-Ghawash, were struck near the al-Qastal Towers area, medical officials told Anadolu. The brothers were reportedly crossing what is referred to as the “yellow line,” a boundary designated by Israel to separate its military-controlled zones in the east from the so-called “safe zones” in the west under the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Local sources said the “yellow line” lacks any clear physical markers, leaving civilians vulnerable to attacks without warning, despite Israeli assurances that areas west of the line would not be targeted.

Following the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army partially withdrew to new positions inside Gaza, east of the “yellow line,” which Palestinians call the “temporary withdrawal line.” However, Israel still maintains control over 53% of Gaza’s territory, with further withdrawals expected in later phases of the deal.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the government to authorize targeting Palestinians, including children, who approach the “yellow line.”

Gaza’s Civil Defense has previously accused the Israeli army of deliberately targeting civilians who accidentally cross or come near the boundary, often without warning. Several Palestinians have been killed under similar circumstances.

According to the Gaza Media Office, the Israeli army has committed 80 ceasefire violations since the truce began, resulting in the deaths of 97 Palestinians, including 44 killed during breaches last Sunday.

The first phase of the 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal, initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 10, involves the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and plans to rebuild Gaza under a new administration that excludes Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza has killed over 68,200 Palestinians and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

