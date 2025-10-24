SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Despite Ceasefire, Israel Kills Two Palestinian Brothers in Central Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

8 Views

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA — Two Palestinian brothers were killed on Friday evening after an Israeli artillery strike targeted them east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The victims, identified as Saeed and Masoud al-Ghawash, were struck near the al-Qastal Towers area, medical officials told Anadolu. The brothers were reportedly crossing what is referred to as the “yellow line,” a boundary designated by Israel to separate its military-controlled zones in the east from the so-called “safe zones” in the west under the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Local sources said the “yellow line” lacks any clear physical markers, leaving civilians vulnerable to attacks without warning, despite Israeli assurances that areas west of the line would not be targeted.

Following the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army partially withdrew to new positions inside Gaza, east of the “yellow line,” which Palestinians call the “temporary withdrawal line.” However, Israel still maintains control over 53% of Gaza’s territory, with further withdrawals expected in later phases of the deal.

Also Read: Sheikh Sabri Warns of Imminent Threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Israeli Excavations

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the government to authorize targeting Palestinians, including children, who approach the “yellow line.”

Gaza’s Civil Defense has previously accused the Israeli army of deliberately targeting civilians who accidentally cross or come near the boundary, often without warning. Several Palestinians have been killed under similar circumstances.

According to the Gaza Media Office, the Israeli army has committed 80 ceasefire violations since the truce began, resulting in the deaths of 97 Palestinians, including 44 killed during breaches last Sunday.

The first phase of the 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal, initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 10, involves the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and plans to rebuild Gaza under a new administration that excludes Hamas.

Also Read: Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza has killed over 68,200 Palestinians and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

Tagartillery strike ceasefire civilian casualties Deir al-Balah Gaza health ministry Gaza Media Office Gaza war humanitarian crisis Israeli army Itamar Ben-Gvir Masoud al-Ghawash Middle East conflict Palestinian brothers Saeed al-Ghawash temporary withdrawal line Trump ceasefire deal yellow line

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Despite Ceasefire, Israel Kills Two Palestinian Brothers in Central Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
America

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

  • 16 hours ago
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Palestine

UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 17:06 WIB
Load More
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Articles

Creating Opportunity and Avoiding Misery; Lesson Learn on Waste Recycling Issue

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 21:31 WIB
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 22 hours ago
America

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

  • 16 hours ago
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Palestine

Sheikh Sabri Warns of Imminent Threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Israeli Excavations

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us