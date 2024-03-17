Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion in Gaza Rises to 31,553, over 73,546 Wounded

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic killing of 63 Palestinians and leaving 112 others wounded, according to medical reports as quoted by Wafa.

Local health authorities confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war since October 7 has risen to 31,553 reported Palestinian fatalities, mostly children and women, with an additional 73,546 individuals sustaining injuries.

Many people are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the streets as Israeli occupation forces prevent the arrival of rescue crews to the targeted locations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)