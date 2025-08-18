SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Danish PM: Netanyahu Responsible for Gaza Crisis

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Copenhagen, MINA – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is primarily responsible for the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s escalating military campaign.

In an interview with the daily Jyllands-Posten on Saturday, Frederiksen said Israel had “gone too far” with its renewed military assault on Gaza and the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. She described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “extremely dire,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, Denmark has sought to increase pressure on Israel but has so far failed to secure sufficient support from other EU member states.

Frederiksen said options under consideration include “political pressure and sanctions, whether on settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole,” noting that potential measures could extend to trade and research cooperation. She added that such steps could follow the model of EU sanctions on Russia, targeting areas where they would have the greatest impact.

Also Read: Sumud Nusantara Finale for Gaza to Draw Over 100,000 in Kuala Lumpur on August 24

However, Frederiksen clarified that Denmark does not currently intend to recognize a Palestinian state, arguing that recognition would not be appropriate while Hamas remains in control of Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Uruguay Suspends Cooperation with Hebrew University of Jerusalem

