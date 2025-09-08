Central Java Establishes First Board for Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia

Semarang, MINA – Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi officially inaugurated the Central Java Provincial Board for the Facilitation and Synergy of Islamic Boarding Schools (LFSP) for the 2025–2030 period. The ceremony took place on Monday at the Gradhika Bhakti Praja Building in Semarang.

The establishment of the LFSP is a key step in implementing Law No. 18 of 2019 on Islamic Boarding Schools and Central Java Provincial Regulation No. 10 of 2023. The LFSP will serve as a platform to connect Islamic boarding schools with the local government.

Governor Luthfi emphasized that the LFSP includes influential figures such as religious leaders, female scholars, and academics from across Central Java. He said, “This potential is not just for religious education but also for mobilizing the community to create a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.”

Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin stated that the LFSP will serve as a channel for input and programs from Islamic boarding schools. A key priority will be providing scholarships for students to study both domestically and abroad. Saiful Mujab, Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for Central Java, praised the move, noting that Central Java is the first province in Indonesia to form such a body.

Hasyim Muhammad, the head of the newly formed LFSP, added that the organization’s initial focus will be on organizational structure, program development, and forging partnerships with 40 local universities.

The LFSP is expected to strengthen the role of Islamic boarding schools in religious education, general studies, and social issues while expanding their benefits to the wider community. []

