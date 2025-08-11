BRIN Holds 2025 Indonesia Innovator Award, Recognizing High-Achieving Talent

Jakarta, MINA – The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is once again hosting the Indonesia Innovator Award 2025. This award serves to recognize exceptional talent in research and innovation who have made significant contributions to the advancement of national technology.

The award is open to Indonesian citizens, both individuals and groups, who have successfully created highly competitive technological innovations that have been widely adopted by industries and the public.

BRIN Head Laksana Tri Handoko stated that the agency, through its Talent Management appreciation program, has implemented a selective and competitive evaluation process to ensure the recipients of the award are truly high-quality and capable.

“Recipients of the Indonesia Innovator Award must actively engage in community outreach and motivate others about the scientific and technological fields they have developed. Additionally, their innovations must be demonstrably utilized by industries on a commercial scale,” Handoko said in an official statement in Jakarta on Monday.

Handoko further explained that the innovative works eligible for this award are inventions that have been successfully commercialized or industrialized. This is proven by the research’s contribution to product development, possession of a license, and protection by Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Through this event, BRIN hopes to encourage the emergence of more researchers and innovators who can bring Indonesian technology to the global stage and provide broad benefits to the economy and public welfare. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

