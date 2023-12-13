Biden: Israel Starting to Lose Support

Washington, MINA – Israel is starting to lose support due to its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.

This was said by the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden on Tuesday referring to the international community’s concerns about Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

“They (Israel) are starting to lose support,” he said, Biden then specifically highlighted Netanyahu’s government cabinet, especially the post of Israeli national security minister held by right-wing figure Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“This is the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” he said.

“He (Netanyahu) must change this government. “The government in Israel makes this very difficult,” Biden said.

Biden stressed that ultimately Israel cannot reject the existence of a Palestinian state. “We have an opportunity to start uniting this region, and they still want to do it,”

“But we have to make sure that Bibi (Netanyahu’s nickname) understands that he has to take some steps to strengthen. You can’t say there is no Palestinian state. “That’s going to be the hard part,” Biden said.

Biden’s statement was made when White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was scheduled to visit Israel this weekend. He will hold a meeting with the Israeli war cabinet. One of the issues to be discussed is the timing of the fighting in Gaza.

“The question of how they view the war schedule will of course be on the agenda for my meeting,” said Sullivan.

Biden has expressed his strong support for Israel’s military offensive operations against Palestinian Resistance Fighters Hamas in Gaza. But he and his government have expressed growing concern over Palestinian civilian deaths in the region.

Currently, Israel is focusing its fighting and aggression in the southern region of Gaza. More than 17,700 Gazans have been killed since Israel began its aggression on October 7, 2023. About two-thirds of the total fatalities are children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)