Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

Sidoarjo, MINA – The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) announced that the joint rescue team has so far located 15 victim points beneath the debris of the collapsed mushala building at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School which crumbled on Monday.

Emi Freezer, Head of the Sub-directorate for Operation Direction and Control (RPDO) at Basarnas, stated that out of the 15 points, eight victims are classified as being at a black consciousness level (indicating deceased/unresponsive), while the other seven are at a red consciousness level (indicating conscious/responsive and requiring urgent attention).

“Of the seven victim points with red status, six are positioned in a side column that cannot be accessed directly, or zone A2. Access is only possible through small gaps from the main (central) column,” Freezer told the media in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Wednesday.

Freezer explained that the one remaining victim is located near the main column, or zone A1. This victim remains responsive but cannot move their body because they are trapped by a stair landing or platform (bordes).

He elaborated that during the crucial 72-hour period following the incident, all joint SAR teams will continue to prioritize the evacuation of the seven victims with red status. This is being done by continuously supplying oxygen, food, and even IV fluids periodically.

Currently, all communication with the victims classified as red is done through voice interaction, while the joint SAR team uses a special camera capable of entering small gaps beneath the rubble for visual interaction.

He added that a total of 11 victims have been successfully evacuated from under the debris by the joint SAR team so far. Of the 11 victims, three died: one victim was reported to have died in the hospital on Monday and two others on Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet been able to accurately determine the exact number of victims still beneath the rubble. The 15 victim points found to date do not represent the definitive total number of casualties remaining under the collapsed structure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)