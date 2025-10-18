Taaruf of the Construction World: Lessons from the Collapse of Al Khoziny’s Prayer Hall

By Heri Budianto, M.T – Lecturer at STISA ABM Online, South Lampung & Construction Service Consultant (LPJK)

The collapse of the prayer hall at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java serves as a crucial reminder for the construction world. Every disaster carries wisdom and lessons, both spiritual and scientific.

From a modern scientific perspective, which tends to be rationalistic and from Eastern knowledge that balances intellect and heart, a construction failure must still be understood scientifically and comprehensively.

Case Study: The Heart of Civil Engineering Education

In civil engineering, the study of construction failures is known as a case study, a method of learning that examines real events in depth to identify causes and solutions to failure. Interestingly, in Islamic scholarship, a similar concept exists, Babul Masail, a discipline that discusses real-life societal issues based on facts and context.

Civil engineering students usually study case analyses in their final semesters under a course once known as Selekta Kapita. It is both enjoyable and challenging: professors share real-life construction stories, but during exams, students must analyze complex cases from mathematical, graphical, social, and economic angles.

Investigating Construction Failures

In analyzing building failures such as the collapse of a mosque, a systematic investigation must include: direct observation of collapse patterns, analysis of structural elements (columns, beams, joints), interviews with contractors and supervisors, and examination of project documents, including drawings, material test reports, and implementation notes.

The key principle is data transparency, nothing should be hidden. All findings must be studied thoroughly in their original context to identify objective causes. Cross-disciplinary integration follows, combining human resources, work methods, tools, and cost analysis for comprehensive results.

Collapse of Al Khoziny Mosque: Possible “Progressive Collapse”

Field indications suggest the Al Khoziny prayer hall collapse was likely a progressive collapse, where failure in one structural element (like a joint or column) triggered a chain reaction that brought down upper structures. Technically, this can occur when the main structure’s load-bearing capacity is insufficient to support its load.

Civil Engineering at a Glance

Civil engineering is an applied science focused on designing, constructing, and maintaining infrastructure, including roads, bridges, buildings, dams, and transportation systems with the goal of creating safe, efficient, and sustainable structures. Its foundation lies in pure sciences such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry, which evolve into specialized engineering fields.

With technological advances after the 2000s, design and structural analysis have become faster and more accurate, enhancing the learning process for engineering students.

Indonesian National Standards (SNI): The Guiding Framework

For safety and functionality, every project must adhere to Standar Nasional Indonesia (SNI), including earthquake-resistant design (SNI 1726:2019), concrete structure planning (SNI 2847:2019), and load calculations (SNI 1727:2020). These ensure that structures are not only strong but also safe, healthy, and comfortable for occupants.

Disaster as Reflection and Lesson

The collapse of Al Khozini’s prayer hall is both a tragedy and a lesson for engineers and the public. Construction failures should not lead to blame but serve as case studies to improve systems, strengthen technical compliance, and raise professional standards.

May Allah grant patience to the victims and replace their loss with greater goodness. Wallahu a’lam.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

