AWG Holds Millennial Peacemaker Talkshow at University of Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – In commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2023, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) together with the Center for Strategic Policy Studies (CSPS) School of Strategic and Global Studies (SKSG) University of Indonesia (UI) collaborated to hold a Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow with presenting national figures to the Palestinian Embassy.

Among them are the Director of the Middle East, Directorate of Asia Pacific and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, M.Si., Deputy Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). Dr. H. Ikhsan Abdullah, S.H., M.H., Head of the Postgraduate Study Program (Prodi) of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies (KTTI) at the University of Indonesia (UI). Yon Machmudi, M.A., Ph.D.,

Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chair of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium. Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Director of the School of Strategic and Global Studies (SKSG) University of Indonesia (UI). Athor Soebroto, S.E., M.M., M.Sc., Ph.D., as well as the Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia. H.E. Zuhair Al-Shun.

With the theme “Searching for solutions to the Palestinian problem”, this millennial peacemaker forum talk show will be held on Wednesday, November 29 2023 in the SKSG Hall, IASTH Building, 5th floor, UI Salemba Campus, Central Jakarta, to coincide with International Solidarity Day for Palestine.

Chair of the Center for Strategic Policy Studies (CSPS) School of Strategic and Global Studies (SKSG) University of Indonesia, Guntur Subagja Mahardika also appreciated the organization of this event.

“CSPS SKSG UI appreciates the implementation of the Peacemaker Forum Talkshow which was held together with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), the SKSG UI Middle East and Islamic Studies Program (PKTTI), and CSPS SKSG UI, at the peak of commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Month 2023,” he said.

CSPS SKSG UI condemns Israel’s invasion of Gaza, Palestine, and hopes for world support to pressure Israel to stop its aggression. CSPS SKSG UI supports an independent Palestine.

“Through the Peacemaker Forum, CSPS invites the Indonesian people to support the people of Gaza and Palestine through humanitarian concern and acting wisely amidst the issue of boycotting pro-Israel products.

“We are concerned if the income of pro-Israel companies is used to buy weapons to kill civilians, women and children and seize Palestinian land,” he said.

Apart from that, Chair of the 2023 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP), Rifa Berliana Arifin, said that the Talkshow activity at UI was one of the last agendas carried out by BSP on campus.

“This event aims to invite students, intellectuals, academics, to become Peacemaker agents in the context of how to create peace for Palestine and end Israeli colonialism,” he said.

In line with that, the current conditions in Palestine show that the Indonesian people’s side with Palestine is very real.

“Even though this nation is not a part of directly helping on the battlefield, we know the role of young people who are very technologically literate, very information literate, they defend Palestine and disseminate information related to Israeli colonialism and barbarism, and also become a online resistance team against hoax information published by Israeli Jews,” he said.

“I hope that this talk show can be useful and can continue to become small student forums which continue to promote the defense of Palestine,” he added.

Previously, the Millennial Peacmaker Forum Talkshow was also held at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Ciputat, Tangerang, with the theme “Tracing Traces of the Past Through the Visual History Archives of Palestine & Its Relations with Indonesia” on November 15 2023, to coincide with the Declaration of Independent Palestine Day. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)