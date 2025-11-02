SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Chairman: Through Unity, Al-Aqsa Will Be Liberated and Palestine Will Be Free

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

The Chairman of the Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Muhammad Ansharullah, speaks at the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta, on Saturday (Nov 1, 2025). (Photo: BSP 2025 Committee Documentation)

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Muhammad Ansharullah, emphasized that AWG was established to awaken the spirit of the Muslim Ummah in the struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and achieve the independence of Palestine.

He conveyed this message during the opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta on Saturday, which carried the theme “United Action to Rebuild Gaza, for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine.”

“The only remaining form of open colonialism in the world today is what is happening in Palestine. Therefore, we must continue to ignite the spirit of struggle to free Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people from the shackles of occupation,” Ansharullah said in his remarks.

He added that the Aqsa Working Group consistently carries out various educational and awareness programs to increase public understanding about Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian issues, both within Indonesia and across the Muslim world.

Through unity, God willing, we can liberate Al-Aqsa, and Palestine will be free,” he affirmed.

The opening event of BSP was attended by the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera; representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Department; Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah; ambassadors from several Muslim countries; Palestinian humanitarian activists; Palestinian students in Indonesia; and various community and Islamic organization leaders.

Palestine Solidarity Month will be held throughout November, featuring educational programs, humanitarian actions, and public campaigns aimed at strengthening the Indonesian public’s awareness and support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Aqsa Will Be Liberated AWG Chairman Palestine will be free Through Unity

