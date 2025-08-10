SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 23 Gaza Residents Killed by Airdropped Aid

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 23 Gaza residents have died as a result of airdropped humanitarian aid since the start of the war, the Gaza Government Media Office reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the office said much of the aid dropped from the air landed in areas controlled by the Zionist military, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli forces have forcibly evacuated or destroyed entire neighborhoods, leaving those who approach such areas vulnerable to attack.

The office also reported that some aid packages fell into the sea, and 13 people drowned while attempting to retrieve them.

“We continue to call for the entry of aid through land crossings in a safe and sufficient manner, especially food, infant formula, medicines, and medical supplies,” the statement added.

Airdrops have become one of the few possible alternatives to deliver emergency assistance to Gaza while all land crossings remain blockaded. Meanwhile, the delivery of aid in bottles launched from Egypt’s coast and other coastal areas has been largely symbolic, serving as moral support for the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.

However, there is no guarantee that bottled aid can reach Gaza’s shores, as it relies entirely on sea currents. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

