Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Condemns Israeli Airdrops as Propaganda Amid Gaza Siege and Starvation Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has sharply criticized Israel’s recent airdrop of humanitarian aid and the creation of limited humanitarian corridors in Gaza, calling them a deceptive strategy to divert global attention from the ongoing blockade and mass starvation in the territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Sunday, the Palestinian resistance group described the airdrops and aid corridors as “a calculated policy to manage famine, impose coercive realities, and subject civilians to danger and humiliation.”

“The arrival of food and medicine to Gaza is not a favor, it is a natural right and an urgent necessity to stop the catastrophe imposed by the Nazi-like occupation,” the group stated.

Hamas further asserted that only a full halt to the Israeli aggression, an end to the blockade, and the opening of all border crossings could bring a real resolution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Also Read: Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

The statement directly blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for implementing policies that have caused mass civilian deaths, labeling the aid efforts and starvation campaign as “clear-cut war crimes.”

Hamas also urged the international community to intensify efforts, both through diplomatic channels and public pressure, to break the Israeli-imposed siege and prevent what it called “a deliberate campaign of starvation and genocide.”

This response follows Israel’s humanitarian airdrop over Gaza on Sunday and its announcement of temporary, localized ceasefires to facilitate aid delivery via designated safe corridors. Since May 27, Israel has also operated a separate aid initiative through the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), bypassing the UN and international humanitarian organizations. This initiative has drawn criticism from global relief agencies.

Despite these aid efforts, reports continue of Israeli forces firing on Palestinian civilians near aid distribution points, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Also Read: Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

The Israeli military aggression on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to the deaths of more than 59,700 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Large-scale destruction and food shortages have turned the enclave into a humanitarian disaster zone. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

Tagaid airdrops blockade Famine Gaza Humanitarian Foundation genocide case Hamas humanitarian corridors humanitarian crisis International Criminal Court Israel Middle East conflict Netanyahu Palestine war crimes

