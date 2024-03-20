At Least 14,000 Gaza’s Children Killed in Israeli Attacks since Oct. 7

Gaza, MINA – At least 14,000 children are among the at least 31,810 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the media office in the Palestinian enclave said on Tuesday.

Israeli forces have committed 2,807 massacres in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the media office said in a new report, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said the victims also include at least 9,220 women, while 7,000 remained under the rubble or were missing.

The report said 72 per cent of the victims were women and children, while 27 people also died of malnutrition as Israel prevents the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid into the blockaded territory.

It shared that of the killed, 364 were health workers, 48 civil defense officers and 135 journalists.

As many as 17,000 children in Gaza are now without one or both of their parents due to the relentless attacks by Israel.

The media office said 11,000 people with life-threatening injuries need to be treated outside Gaza, while 10,000 cancer patients are at risk due to inadequate health services.

The condition of about 60,000 pregnant women, and 350,000 people with chronic diseases was described as life-threatening.

According to the statistics, more than 70,000 houses have been completely destroyed in Israeli bombardment while 290,000 houses were damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

It was noted that the Israeli army destroyed 168 government facilities and 100 schools and universities, while 305 schools and universities were partially damaged.

The report said the attacks also damaged 290 mosques, 224 of which were completely destroyed, while 155 health institutions were targeted. (T/RE1/P2)

