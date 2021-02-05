As 10,000 Vaccines for Palestine Arrive at Ben Gurion Airport

Ramallah, MINA – Around 10,000 coronavirus vaccines made in Russia arrived at Ben Gurion airport on Thursday and were sent to the Palestinian Authority.

The vaccine would be injected to 5,000 people. It is a donation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Times of Israel reported.

Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the vaccine would be given first to frontline health workers and other priority groups.

“The first priority is for medical staff and the elderly … in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) requirements,” Kaila told Voice of Palestine Radio on Thursday morning.

A vaccination campaign is currently underway at Hugo Chavez Hospital, a Ramallah health care center named for the late pro-Palestinian dictator of Venezuela. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)