Arab League Condemns Despicable Attacks by Israeli Settlers in West Bank

An attack by an armed Israeli Jewish settler militia on the town of Al Mughayyir near Ramallah, West Bank on April 12, 2024, resulted in the burning of a number of vehicles and damage to buildings. (Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu)

Ramallah, MINA – The Arab League Council on Monday, strongly condemned the massive attacks carried out by Israeli settler militias in several villages and towns in the occupied West Bank, with the protection of the Zionist army.

The spokesperson for the Secretary General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, said that the war crimes committed by the occupation authorities every day in Gaza should not overshadow what is being witnessed in the West Bank, Wafa reported.

“The imposition of sanctions by several countries against a number of settler colonies is a small and late step that is not enough to stop such attacks,” he stressed.

Rushdi called on the UN Security Council to end this embarrassing situation and hold illegal Jewish settlers accountable for their crimes against Palestinians and their behavior in the West Bank.

Since last Friday, illegal Israeli settler militias, with the protection of Israeli troops, have launched a wave of terror attacks against Palestinians and their property.

These attacks resulted in the killing of civilians, injuries to dozens of people, and the burning of dozens of houses and vehicles.

17-year-old Omar Hamed was killed by settler gunfire in Beitin village.

Another terror attack was carried out by illegal settlers carrying weapons in the village of Al-Mughayir, which resulted in the killing of Jihad Afif Sidqi Abu Alia (25).

During Friday’s unrest, illegal settlers set fire to more than 40 Palestinian facilities and 50 vehicles in al-Mughayyir, causing nearby agricultural land to also catch fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)