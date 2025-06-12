African Humanitarian Convoy Reaches Libya, Urges Access to Gaza

Zawiya, MINA – A massive humanitarian convoy of over 1,500 activists from Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya reached Zawiya, Libya on Thursday, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to Gaza.

With the full support of Tunisian and Libyan authorities, the overland convoy is heading toward the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, demanding open and unrestricted access for humanitarian relief into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Waving Palestinian flags and chanting calls for justice, the activists are fully aware of the obstacles that may arise, especially from Israeli restrictions at Rafah.

The convoy has passed through major Libyan cities, including Tripoli, Misrata, and Benghazi, and is now en route to Saloum, at the Libya-Egypt border, before attempting to enter Gaza.

Also Read: US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

This initiative comes amid a deepening food crisis in Gaza, where millions face the threat of starvation due to the prolonged Israeli blockade. “We will not stop until this aid reaches our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” said one of the participants.

According to Al Jazeera, the convoy represents a powerful symbol of resistance and solidarity, urging the international community to act decisively against the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

The convoy not only brings supplies, it carries the voices and moral support of an entire continent demanding freedom and dignity for Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Women’s VolleyballWraps Up AVC Nation Cup Group Stage