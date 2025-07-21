3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

Gaza, MINA – Three medical aid trucks organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) are expected to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced.

The trucks are carrying urgently needed medicines and medical supplies as hospitals in the besieged enclave near total collapse due to continuous Israeli airstrikes since October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry, the trucks do not contain food items but include critical materials necessary to maintain life-saving treatment for the wounded and ill. The ministry emphasized the need for all concerned parties to ensure the safety and unhindered passage of the convoy to hospitals across Gaza.

The region’s healthcare system has been devastated, with hospitals operating under severe shortages and constant threats. Of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, only 18 remain partially functional, according to WHO data. Over 10,000 people are currently in need of urgent medical evacuation.

Authorities continue to call for the protection of humanitarian missions and immediate international support to prevent the complete breakdown of the health infrastructure. []

