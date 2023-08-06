200 Business Players Participate in Jakarta Halal Fair 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Halal product exhibition and sharia economy, Jakarta Halal Fair 2023 was officially opened on Friday at Istora Senayan GBK Jakarta. As many as 200 business actors enlivened the event.

This event has held for three days, from 4-6 August 2023. Later, there will be more than 200 halal product business actors from around 103 brands in various business sectors including culinary, fashion, cosmetics, finance, medicine (herbal nabawi), tourism, healthcare, umroh travel, property and education, ready to offer the best products and special offers.

Chairman of MES DKI Jakarta Tito Maulana appreciated the commitment of the Halal Fair organizer, Wahyu Promo Citra, who since 2019 has consistently strengthened the halal lifestyle ecosystem through creatively packaged exhibitions. Not only presenting buying and selling transactions, but also guidance as well as an interesting and educational show for Muslim people who want to know more about the halal lifestyle according to the Sunnah of the Prophet.

“Halal lifestyle is very broad in its aspects. Starting from the mindset that is implemented in what we wear from head to toe, even what we consume must be considered not only as halal, but also thoyib (safe, healthy and good). The Halal Fair is an effective venue for socializing the halal lifestyle and increasing the guarantee and certainty of halal products, including UMKM products,” said Tito.

He said MES continues to be committed to supporting the development of sharia-based MSMEs. This is one of MES’ missions in supporting Indonesia to become the center of the world’s sharia economy and finance.

Referring to data from the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH), as many as 30 million business products require halal certification. But until now, only around 725,000 products have been certified halal and 405,000 of them come from the MSME sector.

When compared to the total number of MSMEs in the country which reached 64.2 million, said Tito, this number is still very small, so synergy is needed from various parties to encourage access to halal certification.

Apart from boosting halal certification for MSMEs, Tito said MES is also building mutually beneficial partnerships between large and small businesses. Among them is by building a halal value chain ecosystem through integration between business units, both small, medium and large business units, to facilitate access to capital and empowerment for MSMEs.

According to the Director of PT. Wahyu Promo Citra Kiki Satrio with the presence of the Halal Fair Series which this year will be held simultaneously in three cities, namely Jakarta, Jogjakarta and Tangerang. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)