1,000 of Israeli Air Force Reservists Demand Hostage Release in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – A group of 1,000 current and former Israeli Air Force reservists has called for the immediate release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it requires ending the ongoing war, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a public letter published on Thursday in Israeli media, the reservists criticized the war’s continuation, arguing that it no longer serves Israel’s strategic interests and is endangering lives.

“The continuation of the war doesn’t advance any of the declared goals and will only bring about the deaths of the hostages, IDF soldiers, and innocent civilians,” the letter stated.

The reservists emphasized that political and personal motives are now driving the war, rather than genuine national concerns.

The letter called for an agreement-based solution, stating, “Only an agreement can return hostages safely, while military pressure mainly leads to the killing of hostages and the endangerment of our soldiers.” The group urged the Israeli public to take action and demand change. Among the signatories is former army chief Dan Halutz.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the signatories, calling them “a group of fringe extremists who are trying once again to break Israeli society from within.”

He claimed they do not represent either Israeli soldiers or the general public and accused them of seeking to topple his government.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with at least 22 confirmed to be alive. These hostages were expected to be released in a second phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which would have required Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently.

However, that agreement collapsed when the Israeli military renewed its offensive on Gaza on March 18. Since then, over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and 3,800 others wounded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

