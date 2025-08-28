Workers Rally at Empty Parliament as Lawmakers Told to Work From Home

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Thursday, only to find the parliamentary complex largely deserted after lawmakers were instructed to work from home (WFH) in anticipation of the protest.

The directive came from an official circular issued by DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar, requiring members of parliament to perform their duties online as a precautionary measure. The circular outlined six directives, including mandatory online check-ins for lawmakers and warnings that failure to comply could result in sanctions, from formal warnings to deductions in performance allowances.

By late morning, the parliament compound was unusually quiet, with no lawmakers visible on site. Several scheduled meetings and public hearings were canceled as part of the precautionary measures.

Despite the absence of legislators, the labor alliance continued its rally, demanding revisions to labor regulations and the withdrawal of policies perceived as detrimental to workers. Protesters voiced their demands outside the empty building, calling for urgent action on wage increases, outsourcing restrictions, and job security. []

Also Read: Tens of Thousands of Indonesian Workers to Stage Protest Across Jakarta

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)