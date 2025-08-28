SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Workers Rally at Empty Parliament as Lawmakers Told to Work From Home

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building (photo: Detik com)
workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building (photo: Detik com)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Thursday, only to find the parliamentary complex largely deserted after lawmakers were instructed to work from home (WFH) in anticipation of the protest.

The directive came from an official circular issued by DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar, requiring members of parliament to perform their duties online as a precautionary measure. The circular outlined six directives, including mandatory online check-ins for lawmakers and warnings that failure to comply could result in sanctions, from formal warnings to deductions in performance allowances.

By late morning, the parliament compound was unusually quiet, with no lawmakers visible on site. Several scheduled meetings and public hearings were canceled as part of the precautionary measures.

Despite the absence of legislators, the labor alliance continued its rally, demanding revisions to labor regulations and the withdrawal of policies perceived as detrimental to workers. Protesters voiced their demands outside the empty building, calling for urgent action on wage increases, outsourcing restrictions, and job security. []

Also Read: Tens of Thousands of Indonesian Workers to Stage Protest Across Jakarta

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDPR Indonesia jakarta labor Labor Regulations lawmakers parliament policy protest Work From Home workers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building (photo: Detik com)
Indonesia

Workers Rally at Empty Parliament as Lawmakers Told to Work From Home

  • 2 hours ago
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Tens of Thousands of Indonesian Workers to Stage Protest Across Jakarta

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

President Prabowo to Deliver First UN General Assembly Speech on September

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Seeks Clarification from Timor-Leste After Citizen Shot in Border Dispute

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
International

Indonesia Urges OIC to Mobilize All Power to Stop Israel’s Plan to Annex Gaza

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 09:23 WIB
Indroyono Soesilo as its ambassador to the United States (photo: APHI)
Indonesia

Indonesia Officially Appoints Indroyono Soesilo as Ambassador to the United States

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Load More
Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
International

Indonesia Urges OIC to Mobilize All Power to Stop Israel’s Plan to Annex Gaza

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 09:23 WIB
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,900 as Famine Claims More Lives

  • 22 hours ago
Asia

Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

  • 6 hours ago
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 11:12 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump, Putin Hold Closed-Door Talks in Alaska on Ending Ukraine War

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 08:19 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Asia

Tens of Thousands of Rohingya Mark Eight Years Since Genocide

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 13:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us