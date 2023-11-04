WHO’s Head Very Shocked by Israel Bombing Ambulance in Gaza

The Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (photo: special)

Gaza, MINA – The Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply shocked and regretted the attack on an ambulance near a major hospital in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Deeply shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, causing deaths, injuries, and damage,” Tedros wrote in X.

Thirteen Palestinians were martyred and 26 others were injured in an Israeli bombing Friday morning that targeted an ambulance in front of the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Tedros stressed that patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times and called for an immediate ceasefire.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023 when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and Israeli infiltration by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the attack was retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation military then launched indiscriminate bombings in the Gaza Strip, including targeting hospitals or other health facilities.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza on Friday, announced that the number of victims of the Israeli occupation military bombing in the Gaza Strip had increased to 9,155 martyrs and 24,000 people were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)