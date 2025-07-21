WFP Slams Israeli Strike on Gaza Aid Convoy Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has strongly condemned an Israeli military attack on a humanitarian convoy delivering food aid to northern Gaza, describing the incident as “completely unacceptable.” The WFP urged for immediate protection of civilians and humanitarian workers amid a growing hunger crisis in the enclave.

According to the WFP statement as cited by Anadolu Agency, a convoy of 25 trucks entered Gaza through the Zikim crossing on Sunday morning carrying essential food supplies. As the convoy moved forward, people gathering to receive aid came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers, and other forms of gunfire.

“These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation,” the agency said, lamenting the “loss of countless lives” and life-threatening injuries among civilians.

The WFP emphasized that Israeli authorities had previously given assurances that humanitarian convoys would not be targeted. It condemned the presence of armed groups near aid operations and called for an immediate halt to attacks near humanitarian missions.

“There should never, ever, be armed groups near or on our aid convoys,” the statement said. “Shootings near humanitarian missions, convoys and food distributions must stop immediately.”

The agency also warned that unless conditions improve, it may be forced to halt food deliveries across Gaza, adding that WFP staff should not have to risk their lives to help others.

Highlighting the worsening hunger crisis, the WFP said nearly one in three Gazans are going for days without food. Malnutrition is also surging, with 90,000 women and children urgently in need of nutritional treatment.

“We urgently call on the international community and all parties to advocate for, and facilitate, the delivery of life-saving food aid to starving populations inside Gaza – safely, securely, wherever families are, and without obstruction,” the statement concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)