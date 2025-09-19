SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Ilustrasi: Dewan Keamanan PBB melakukan pemungutan suara. (Foto: Kena Betancur/AP)

New York, MINA – The United States exercised its veto power at the UN Security Council on Thursday evening, blocking a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

It was the sixth time Washington has vetoed a Gaza-related resolution. Fourteen other Council members voted in favor of the measure. The Security Council consists of five permanent and ten non-permanent members.

Morgan Ortagus, the US deputy envoy for the Middle East, said Washington does not trust the international community’s assessments regarding famine in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

She argued that a ceasefire and resolution would ultimately benefit Hamas and could lead to a repeat of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Also Read: Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

The US, a close ally of Israel, has consistently rejected UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

