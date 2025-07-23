SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US to Withdraw from UNESCO

sajadi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

5 Views

UNESCO meeting in Paris, France..

Washington, MINA – The United States has announced its withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) over allegations of anti-Israel bias.

According to a report from rt. com, in February, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day review by the State Department regarding US involvement in UNESCO’s programs.

The move is part of a broader push to disengage from UN bodies that officials say act contrary to American interests, undermine US allies, and “promote anti Semitism.”

Trump’s decision to exit the agency followed findings that UNESCO was “advancing divisive social and cultural agendas,” according to a statement from the State Department on Tuesday.

Also Read: UK Foreign Secretary Says Gaza War Must End Now

The State Department also cited UNESCO’s recognition of the State of Palestine and the organization’s “spreading of anti-Israel rhetoric” as reasons for the withdrawal.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay called the decision regrettable, though not unexpected. She emphasized the organization’s role in Holocaust education and the fight against anti-Semitism.

This is not the first time the US has withdrawn from UNESCO. President Ronald Reagan pulled the US out in 1984, citing financial mismanagement and claims that the agency’s policies undermined the free market in favor of a so-called Third World agenda. That decision was reversed by President George W. Bush in 2002 as the US sought global support for the Iraq invasion.

Trump once again withdrew from the agency during his first term. However, President Joe Biden rejoined UNESCO in 2023. [Nia]

Also Read: Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

Mi’raj News agency (MINA)

TagUNESCO US Withdraw from UNESCO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

US to Withdraw from UNESCO

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Palestine Warns of Serious Repercussions Over Settlers’ Control of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 13:46 WIB
Europe

UNESCO Approves Resolution Supporting Continuity of UNRWA’s Programs in Palestine

  • Wednesday, 27 November 2024 - 13:56 WIB
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Deliberate Attacks on Cultural Heritage could Constitute War Crime

  • Tuesday, 26 November 2024 - 11:28 WIB
Load More
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
University of Florence (photo: Pars Today)
Europe

University of Florence Departments Initiate Academic Boycott of Israel

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 08:54 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Jewish Orthodox (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Arrests Three Ultra-Orthodox Men for Evading Military Service

  • 14 hours ago
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us