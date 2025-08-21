SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Imposes Sanctions on Four ICC Officials Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrants

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Photo: MEMO

Washington, MINA – The United States sanctioned four International Criminal Court (ICC) officials on Wednesday, including a judge who authorized arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The sanctions target what the US describes as “malign efforts by the ICC” against American and Israeli interests.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added French jurist Nicolas Yann Guillou, Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang, and Judge Kimberly Prost to its Specially Designated Nationals list.

Guillou, a member of the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, was sanctioned for issuing the November 2024 warrants accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Prost faced penalties for approving investigations into US personnel in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Aqsa Working Group Calls for Gaza Humanitarian Corridor from Thailand

Deputy Prosecutors Khan and Niang were designated for “continuing to support illegitimate ICC actions against Israel,” including upholding warrants against Israeli leadership. The sanctions, imposed under Executive Order 14203, block all property and interests of the individuals in the US and prohibit transactions with them.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the ICC of “judicial overreach” and targeting US and Israeli nationals without consent, calling the court a “national security threat.”

The OFAC issued a General License allowing winding down of existing transactions with sanctioned individuals until September 19, though payments must be made into blocked US accounts.

The move escalates tensions between the US and the ICC, which Washington has never joined. The Trump administration previously sanctioned the court and Prosecutor Karim Khan in 2025. []

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Jordan Support the Constraction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza ICC International Criminal Court Israel marco rubio Office of Foreign Assets Control US sanctions war crimes Yoav Gallant

Minanews Network

