UNRWA: 142 Employees Killed in Gaza since 7 October

Gaza, MINA – The UN Palestinian refugee agency said Sunday that 142 employees had been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports was quoted by Middle East Monitor.

“Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, killing at least 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,036 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)