UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes Targeting Qatar

New York, MINA – Members of the UN Security Council on Thursday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Qatar’s capital Doha and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity for peace,” while notably refraining from naming Israel directly, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September,” said a Council statement, expressing “deep regret at the loss of civilian life.”

The statement underscored support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while recognizing the Gulf nation’s key role in regional mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States. “Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar,” it added.

The Council emphasized the urgent need for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip and an end to the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, declaring it a “top priority” for the international agenda. It also reiterated backing for the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the US, urging the parties to use the moment as an opportunity for peace.

Israeli warplanes struck Doha on Tuesday, targeting Hamas’ leadership delegation. The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab and Islamic states as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law. []

