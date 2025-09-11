SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes Targeting Qatar

sajadi Editor : Widi - 17 hours ago

17 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency

New York, MINA – Members of the UN Security Council on Thursday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Qatar’s capital Doha and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity for peace,” while notably refraining from naming Israel directly, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September,” said a Council statement, expressing “deep regret at the loss of civilian life.”

The statement underscored support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while recognizing the Gulf nation’s key role in regional mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States. “Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar,” it added.

The Council emphasized the urgent need for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip and an end to the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, declaring it a “top priority” for the international agenda. It also reiterated backing for the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the US, urging the parties to use the moment as an opportunity for peace.

Also Read: European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

Israeli warplanes struck Doha on Tuesday, targeting Hamas’ leadership delegation. The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab and Islamic states as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

TagDe-escalation Doha egypt Gaza Hamas hostages Israel Israeli airstrike mediation peace efforts Qatar sovereignty UN Security Council United States

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

  • 32 minutes ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 54 minutes ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas: Israeli Crime in Qatar Threatens Regional Security

  • 2 hours ago
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

72 Palestinians Killed, 356 Wounded in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
International

UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes Targeting Qatar

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Halal Watch Urges Enforcement of Halal Product Law Over Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Doha (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas: Assassinations Will Not Stop Resistance

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
International

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi: Defending Gaza Today Safeguards the Future of the Ummah

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Leader Rejects Reported US Plan to Evacuate Gaza: “Gaza Is Not for Sale”

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Prosecutors in Sabang Carry Out Public Caning for Three Sharia Offenders

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Palestine

At Least 8 Civilians, Including Child, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Warns Child Malnutrition in Gaza Hits Record Levels Amid Israeli Escalation

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us