UN Secretary-General Arrives at Egypt’s al-Arish Airport

Cairo, MINA – The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, arrived on Saturday at al-Arish International Airport in the Egyptian North Sinai Governorate, with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, and the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Wafa reports.

During his visit, Guterres plans to reiterate his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that has been witnessing a bloodbath and an onslaught for six months, which resulted so far in the tragic killing of 32.000 people, mostly children and women.

Upon his arrival, Guterres headed to Al-Arish General Hospital to examine the health condition of the wounded in the Gaza Strip, who are receiving treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

Guterres is scheduled to hold a press conference in front of the Rafah crossing, and will speak to the world about the necessity of a ceasefire and accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Over one million people are sheltering in Rafah amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)