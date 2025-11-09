SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Says Israeli Restrictions Still Obstruct Gaza Aid Despite Ceasefire Progress

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations said on Friday that despite some progress in delivering food to Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the population remains in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, according to PIC.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN and its partners have delivered 37,000 metric tons of aid, mostly food, to Gaza since the October 10 ceasefire. He stressed that the scale of need remains far greater.

“Despite significant progress on the humanitarian scale-up, people’s urgent needs are still immense, with impediments not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire,” Haq said, referencing assessments from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Haq noted that aid entry into Gaza continues to be restricted to only two crossings: al-Karara (Kissufim) and Karem Abu Salem. He added that there is no direct access to northern Gaza from Israel, nor to southern Gaza from Egypt, while NGO staff are being denied entry into the territory.

Also Read: Unexploded Israeli Ordnance Kills Palestinian Child in Khan Younis

The UN has repeatedly warned that ongoing restrictions are slowing down humanitarian operations and preventing essential supplies from reaching civilians in need.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Irish Football Association Votes to Push UEFA for Israel Suspension

