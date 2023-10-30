UN Says 59 of its Staff Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Since Oct. 7

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Sunday announced that 59 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement posted on UNRWA’s social media account X, a memorial ceremony was held to honor the UNRWA employees who lost their lives in the attacks on Gaza.

“Every day is becoming a dark day for the UN and UNRWA as the number of our colleagues killed increases,” the statement added.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack, killing 1,400 people, and taking many hostages.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Saturday announced “expanding its operations,” and moving to the “next phase of our war against Hamas,” which includes ground operations.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)