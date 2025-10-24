SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Member States Renew Calls for Reform as Organization Marks 80th Anniversary

Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views

A wide view of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. ..The meeting is held to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, with UN officials and Heads of State and Government reflecting on the achievements of the past eight decades and the path ahead for a more inclusive and responsive multilateral system.

New York, MINA — As the United Nations commemorates its 80th anniversary, several member states voiced deep concern over the Security Council’s ongoing paralysis and called for comprehensive reform to make the organization more effective and representative, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the commemorative session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the Security Council must become “fit for purpose” or risk losing relevance. Member states from various regions echoed his concerns, criticizing the frequent use of veto power and the Council’s inability to resolve major global conflicts, including those in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya lamented the UN’s failure to resolve the Palestinian question, calling it “perhaps the oldest unresolved issue on the UN agenda.” He emphasized the need to maintain the prospect of an independent Palestinian state.

Denmark’s envoy Sandra Jensen Landi urged restrictions on veto use in cases of mass atrocities, saying it should “never stand in the way of action to prevent and to end atrocity crimes.”

Also Read: Russia Defends Indonesia, Calls IOC “Hypocritical” Over Israel Visa Dispute

Representatives from Guyana, the United Kingdom, and Algeria called for expanding both the permanent and non-permanent membership categories, emphasizing the importance of regional representation — particularly for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The US representative, Dorothy Shea, criticized the UN for becoming “a bloated bureaucracy” and expressed hope that the next secretary-general, to be elected in 2026, would restore the organization’s founding purpose of maintaining peace and security through a merit-based selection process.

China’s ambassador Fu Cong called for the UN to “pursue self-transformation” and adapt to modern challenges, while Slovenia’s envoy Samuel Zbogar warned that violations of the UN Charter and international law threaten decades of progress.

Algeria’s representative Amar Bendjama concluded that reform is essential to ensure the UN remains “universal, inclusive, transparent, and accountable.”[]

Also Read: Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

