UN Member States Renew Calls for Reform as Organization Marks 80th Anniversary

New York, MINA — As the United Nations commemorates its 80th anniversary, several member states voiced deep concern over the Security Council’s ongoing paralysis and called for comprehensive reform to make the organization more effective and representative, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the commemorative session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the Security Council must become “fit for purpose” or risk losing relevance. Member states from various regions echoed his concerns, criticizing the frequent use of veto power and the Council’s inability to resolve major global conflicts, including those in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya lamented the UN’s failure to resolve the Palestinian question, calling it “perhaps the oldest unresolved issue on the UN agenda.” He emphasized the need to maintain the prospect of an independent Palestinian state.

Denmark’s envoy Sandra Jensen Landi urged restrictions on veto use in cases of mass atrocities, saying it should “never stand in the way of action to prevent and to end atrocity crimes.”

Representatives from Guyana, the United Kingdom, and Algeria called for expanding both the permanent and non-permanent membership categories, emphasizing the importance of regional representation — particularly for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The US representative, Dorothy Shea, criticized the UN for becoming “a bloated bureaucracy” and expressed hope that the next secretary-general, to be elected in 2026, would restore the organization’s founding purpose of maintaining peace and security through a merit-based selection process.

China’s ambassador Fu Cong called for the UN to “pursue self-transformation” and adapt to modern challenges, while Slovenia’s envoy Samuel Zbogar warned that violations of the UN Charter and international law threaten decades of progress.

Algeria’s representative Amar Bendjama concluded that reform is essential to ensure the UN remains “universal, inclusive, transparent, and accountable.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)