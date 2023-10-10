UN Guterres Expresses Deep Alarm over Growing Number of Palestinians Killed in Gaza

New York, MINA – The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed deep alarm over reports of over 500 Palestinians, including women and children, killed in Gaza and over 3,000 injured. “Unfortunately, these numbers are rising by the minute as Israeli operations continue,” he said.

During his remarks to the press on the situation in the Middle East, Guterres said: “This most recent violence does not come in a vacuum. The reality is that it grows out of a long-standing conflict, with a 56-year-long occupation and no political end in sight.”

According to WAFA, Guterres reminded Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law, stating that: “Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target.”

“We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-storied residential towers and a mosque. Some 137,000 people are currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities – with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue,” he said.

Guterres expressed deep distress by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, with nothing allowed in – no electricity, food, or fuel.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially,” said the UN Secretary-General.

He stressed that medical equipment, food, fuel, and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel.

“Relief and entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated – and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs.”

He urged all sides and the relevant parties to allow the United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip.

He further appealed to the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort.(T/R3/RE1)

