Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN: Gaza Children to Miss School for Third Year

sajadi Editor : Widi - 60 minutes ago

60 minutes ago

19 Views

Gaza Children (photo: AA)

Gaza, MINA – Children in the Gaza Strip will miss the start of a new school year for the third consecutive time, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that the ongoing war is robbing an entire generation of their right to education, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Education is a fundamental right, and no child should be denied this right. Access to education must be protected. It must be restored,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He stressed that the crisis “threatens the future of an entire generation of children in Gaza,” noting that intensified military operations are increasing risks from explosive ordnance.

Dujarric also warned that military activity in northern Gaza and new displacement orders could force people to leave areas where essential facilities remain accessible, with the danger that such facilities could be damaged or destroyed.

He added that attempts by humanitarian organizations to bring shelter supplies into Gaza have been rejected by Israel, despite the urgent need to replace worn-out tents and tarpaulins as civilians are displaced multiple times. High tides overnight flooded tents along the beach, affecting 200 families.

Nearly 63,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagchildren Education Crisis Gaza Hamas Human Rights International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Palestine Stéphane Dujarric UN war crimes

